Indian family attacks relatives with sticks over property dispute

NEW DELHI: An Indian family allegedly beat their relatives with sticks and bats over a property dispute in Delhi’s New Usmanpur neighbourhood, said police according.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows members of an Indian family hitting a man with sticks in the middle of the road in broad daylight.

– incident took place in Northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area. One accused has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/mMllfvLAVo — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) February 12, 2022

Getting information of the brawl, the police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

The four accused have been identified as Jagat (62), Harender (41), Sumit (29) and Amit (24). The police have however only nabbed Jagat so far. The initial investigation revealed it was revealed that the fight took place between Shyam and Jagat and his children over a property dispute.

According to the DCP, cross cases had been registered earlier.

“They were also bound down to keep peace,” he said, adding that the accused have tried to disturb peace in the area. “Further probe is on,” the official added

