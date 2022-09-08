Friday, September 9, 2022
Indian fan calls Arshdeep Singh ‘traitor’, video goes viral

A video of an Indian fan telling pacer Arshdeep Singh that he is a traitor is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed the fan calling the left-arm pacer coward as he boarded the team’s bus.

The clip has hundreds of views on Twitter. Netizens condemned the fan’s behaviour and expressed solidarity with the young cricketer.

It is pertinent to mention that Arshdeep Singh has not had a good Asia Cup 2022 so far. 

The left-arm pacer came under heavy criticism from Indian fans. The pacer got blamed for the side’s five-wicket defeat to Pakistan after he dropped a simple catch. 

The situation got worse for him in the clash against Sri Lanka when he missed a run out which took Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win. 

The defending champions have been eliminated from the competition. 

