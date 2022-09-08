Indian fan calls Arshdeep Singh ‘traitor’, video goes viral

A video of an Indian fan telling pacer Arshdeep Singh that he is a traitor is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video showed the fan calling the left-arm pacer coward as he boarded the team’s bus.

A fan could be seen calling @arshdeepsinghh ‘Gaddar’ (traitor) just as the player came out of the stadium. Later another man who seemed to be either a member of the Asian Cricket Council or a journalist intervened & scolded the fan for referring to #arshdeepsingh by such a word. pic.twitter.com/3230UReiSq — Damanjeet Kaur (@djkaur101) September 7, 2022

The clip has hundreds of views on Twitter. Netizens condemned the fan’s behaviour and expressed solidarity with the young cricketer.

We can not teach the trollers..they are just offline/online trolls.. — ghulam anwer (@ghulamanwer) September 7, 2022

Arshdeep you are a true Indian. You played very well. Dont hear to anybody. Whole of India is behind you with you. Play with more vigour next time. Love u son. — Kapil parashar (@Kapilpa52823470) September 7, 2022

Should not comments like this it happens and getting more experience he will get good bowler just needs more practice and may be learn lesson. — JAGDISH PATEL (@JAGDPATEL) September 7, 2022

Arshdeep is golden boy for Indian cricket team — kuljit kaur (@KuljitK86725521) September 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Arshdeep Singh has not had a good Asia Cup 2022 so far.

The left-arm pacer came under heavy criticism from Indian fans. The pacer got blamed for the side’s five-wicket defeat to Pakistan after he dropped a simple catch.

The situation got worse for him in the clash against Sri Lanka when he missed a run out which took Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win.

The defending champions have been eliminated from the competition.

