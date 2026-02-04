Indian farmer develops multicoloured, nutrient-rich corn

Sikar: A farmer from Sikar district in Rajasthan has developed a unique multicoloured variety of corn rich in nutrients and antioxidants, showcasing how innovation can make agriculture more profitable and sustainable, according to Indian media reports.

Sanjay Yadav, a farmer from Piprali village, has demonstrated that natural farming practices and creativity can help farmers become self-reliant.

Piprali has gained new recognition due to Yadav’s agricultural innovation.

In 2012, Yadav completely abandoned chemical farming and adopted natural and organic methods. Instead of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he began using traditional techniques such as homemade compost and drip irrigation to maintain soil health and grow toxin-free crops that also command higher market prices.

His participation in a workshop at the Agricultural Research Centre in Fatehpur proved to be a turning point. There, he received training in developing hybrid and improved seeds, which sparked a new idea.

“I thought, why not create a corn variety that is both visually distinctive and highly nutritious?” Yadav said.

He cross-pollinated seeds from different corn varieties—white, yellow, light red, and dark red—to develop a striking multicoloured crop. The resulting cobs featured grains in shades of white, yellow, and red, giving them a vibrant and gift-like appearance.

Beyond its visual appeal, the corn is rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients. Yadav sold the produce directly in the market, where it fetched prices of up to Indian Rs200 per cob.

He has applied for a patent for the new variety and aims to make it available to other farmers so they too can increase their income.

Yadav has also experimented successfully with radishes. By organically growing red radishes instead of the conventional white variety, he achieved better market returns. While white radishes sell for around Rs40 per kilogram, his red radishes fetched up to Rs60 per kilogram.

“Organic farming not only increases profits but also keeps the land fertile for years,” Yadav said.