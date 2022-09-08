Indian forces martyr 656 Kashmiris since August 2019, 125 women raped – report

Indian forces have killed at least 656 Kashmiris including 13 women and 24 children and arrested over 17,993 people from August 2019 to June 2022, report by Kashmir Media Service shows, ARY News reported.

According to the report Indian forces have have martyred at least 120 people in fake encounters.

The report, presented in the All Parties Hurriyat conference in Indian occupied Kashmir, shows that over 17,993 innocent Kashmiris have been arrested by the Indian forces from August 2019 to June 2022. Hurriyat leaders Yousuf Naseem, Altaf Wani and Rafique Dar Mateen attended the conference.

The report shows that a total of 656 people have been killed by the Indian forces from August 2019 to June 2022. At least 140 have been killed since January only. The occupant forces have raped over 125 women since August 2019, the report shows.

It adds that since January 2022, 140 people, including 5 children and one woman, have been killed by the Indian forces. A total of 19 Kashmiris died in custody from January to June, it added.

It shows that 854 people have been arrested, while properties of 34 people were set ablaze since August 2019. While nine women were raped from January to June 2022, it added.

The report adds that since a total of 1697 people, including 1537 men, 122 children and 3 women, have been killed by Indian forces from 2016 to 2022. 189 Kashmiris have been killed under custody of Indian forces since 2016 to 2022. Nearly 30,000 Kashmiris were tortured by Indian forces in the same time, it added.

29719 people have been arrested, 4374 properties set ablaze, and 1058 women have been raped by Indian forces since 2016, it added.

