Indian forces martyr five Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operations in Mudergham and Frisal Chinnigan areas of the district.

Four youth were killed by Indian troops in Chingam Frisal while one body of youth was found on Sunday morning from the debris of the house destroyed by Indian troops with chemical substances in Modergham.

Earlier, two Indian troops were killed in attacks in the Mudergham and Frisal Chinnigan areas of Kulgam.

Meanwhile, an Indian army man was injured in an attack on an Army camp in Galuthi Manjakote area of Rajouri district. The freedom fighters managed to flee into the nearby forest.

The massive operations were continuing in different areas of Kulgam, Rajouri, Poonch and Samba.

