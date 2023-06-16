Indian forces martyr five youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Jumgund area of the district.

The Indian troops used heavy weapons during the operation and claimed to have killed five persons. The operation was going on till the last reports came in.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas, including Makhyala and Bainch villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Meanwhile, during a search operation in Krishnaghati area, Indian Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand in Jammu claimed that a weapon, two pouches and two rucksacks were seized.

The recovered items include one AK-47 rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, and six hand grenades and medicines, he added.