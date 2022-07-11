Indian forces martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of Eidul Azha, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Wandakpora area of Pulwama district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Pakistan condemns killing of four youth in Indian occupied Kashmir

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four youngsters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of the Indian-occupied Kashmir during staged cordon-and-search operations.

In a statement from the Foreign Office, Spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that it was highly regrettable that cold-blooded targeting of Kashmiri youth has become a norm in the occupied territory.

“More than 621 Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019,” he said and added that this year alone, 98 extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris have been recorded.

