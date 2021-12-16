Indian forces martyr two more youth in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The youth were martyred during a violent cordon and search operation launched by the troops, in Redwani Bala area of the district. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

The troops also destroyed a residential house by using heavy weapons and chemical substances in the area. The authorities have also suspended mobile internet service while the media is not being allowed to come close to the site of the military operation. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

Read more: PAKISTAN STRONGLY CONDEMNS EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS OF KASHMIRIS

Pakistan has been strongly condemning the continuing spree of extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!