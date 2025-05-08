Five dead as Indian helicopter crashes in Uttarkashi

At least five people lost their lives when a helicopter carrying seven individuals, including the pilot, crashed in the Gangnani area of Uttarkashi district on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The chopper, piloted by Captain Robin Singh, had taken off from Sahastradhara helipad and was en route to Kharsali. Onboard were six passengers, comprising four men and two women.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “extremely sad news.”

He confirmed that teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and district administration were immediately dispatched to the crash site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

“The administration has been directed to provide all possible assistance to the injured and investigate the incident. I am in constant touch with the authorities in this regard and every situation is being monitored,” the chief minister added.

The identities of the victims have not yet been officially released. Authorities are continuing rescue efforts and have initiated a preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash.