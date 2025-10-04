Indian irresponsible statements indicate renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression: ISPR

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan military has warned India that any future conflict with it could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and the country will “resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint”.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) comes in the wake of provocative remarks by top Indian civil-military leadership and stressed that Pakistan would “not hold back” in such a case.

“We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.” the ISPR said.

These irresponsible statements indicate a renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression – a prospect which might lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.

The military media wing said that for decades, India has benefitted from playing the victim card and painting Pakistan in negative light, while stoking violence and perpetrating terrorism in South Asia and beyond.

This narrative has been sufficiently debunked and now the world recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epi-centre of regional instability, the ISPR added.

Earlier this year, the Indian aggression against Pakistan brought two nuclear powers to the brink of a major war. However, India seems to have forgotten the wreckage of its fighter jets and the wrath of Pakistan’s long range vectors. Suffering from collective amnesia, India now seems to be aching for the next round of confrontation.

The ISPR in its statement said that , in the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation.

In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint, the ISPR categorically stated.

Those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response , which will be swift, decisive and destructive, the ISPR warned.

The ISPR stated that in the face of unwarranted threats and reckless aggression, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.

The military’s media wing said that this time we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory. As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if situation comes, the erasure will be mutual.