Indian man dumps BMW into river over mother’s death

A man from India dumped his INR 1.3 crores (PKR 33 million) BMW car out of grief over his mother’s death.

An India-based news agency reported that the villagers in Srirangapatna town of Madhya Pradesh state of India saw a red car floating on the water.

They informed police brought the car on land and launched their investigation as to whether someone was in it. They could not find anyone so they searched for its owner through the registration number.

It belonged to a man in Bengaluru’s Mahalakshmi layout, who was then brought to a police station for questioning. They could not get answers from him so they contacted his family members.

The relatives said the man went into a depressive state following his mother’s death. He drove the car into the river out of dejection.

The police did not take any action against him. The vehicle was towed back to the city.

