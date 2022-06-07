Indian minister bluntly responds to West over Russian oil purchase criticism

BRATISLAVA: India’s External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has hit back to western countries over criticism on Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Jaishankar made remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum held in Slovakia.

India is a sovereign country to take decisions in its national interest, the minister said.

He said why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia is not funding the ongoing Ukraine war, S Jaishankar said, “If India buying Russia oil is funding the war… Tell me then buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It’s only Indian money and Russian oil coming to India funding the war and not Russia’s gas coming to Europe not funding?.”

“Europe is buying oil, Europe is buying gas…new package of sanctions, it is designed in a way that consideration has been given to the welfare of the population. If you can be considerate to yourself, you can be considerate to other people. If Europe says, if we have to manage it in a way impact on the economy is not traumatic, that freedom should exist for other people as well,” he said.

The Europe has to shun the mindset that only their problems matter the world, he added.

