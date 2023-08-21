Indian minister reveals ‘secret’ to look like Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress and supermodel Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most attractive celebrities in the world and people search for ways to replicate her looks.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

An Indian minister went viral after a video of him saying that eating fish daily will make your eyes beautiful like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Tribal Welfare Vijaykumar Gavit said that actress Aishwarya Rai had “beautiful eyes” and “glowing skin” because of her fish-eating habit. pic.twitter.com/6zwHl5TIKS — Charuhaas parab (@charuhaasparab) August 21, 2023

“People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle,” he said. “If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you).

“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her. The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth.”

Related – Rabya Kulsoom used to think she looks like Aishwarya Rai

His statement did not sit well with politicians and civil society. Amol Mitkari of the Nationalist Congress Party said the lawmaker should focus on solving issues rather than passing such comments.

Nitesh Rane of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said he eats fish daily but it has not happened to him.

“I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this,” he said.