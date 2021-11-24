Indian minister wants roads to be smooth as Katrina Kaif’s cheeks

An Indian minister drew the ire of social media users after a video of him saying that roads should be made as smooth as actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks went viral.

The 20-second clip, shared by an Indian news agency, has over 50,000 views and countless comments.

#WATCH | “Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks”, said Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district (23.11) pic.twitter.com/87JfD5cJxV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

The netizens were clearly not happy with what he said and took to the comments section for criticizing him.

He means his wife’s cheeks aren’t good? — Ananya Mishra (@Vintage__Vibes_) November 24, 2021

I wish he gets sued by Katrina Kaif. Great respect your leaders hold for women, @INCIndia — Meenali Sharma (@meenali20) November 24, 2021

This is offence against modesty of women — DR.MOHAR SINGH (@DRMOHAR) November 24, 2021

It is not the first time that an Indian politician made such kind of statement.

Lalu Prasad, former Bihar chief minister, claimed that roads of the state will be constructed as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

