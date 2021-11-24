Wednesday, November 24, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Indian minister wants roads to be smooth as Katrina Kaif’s cheeks

test

An Indian minister drew the ire of social media users after a video of him saying that roads should be made as smooth as actor Katrina Kaif’s cheeks went viral.

The 20-second clip, shared by an Indian news agency, has over 50,000 views and countless comments.

The netizens were clearly not happy with what he said and took to the comments section for criticizing him.

It is not the first time that an Indian politician made such kind of statement.

Read More: Did Minal Khan invite ‘Katrina Kaif’, ‘Bill Gates’ to her wedding?

Lalu Prasad, former Bihar chief minister, claimed that roads of the state will be constructed as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.