Indian movie Vikram earns big in worldwide box office

Indian and Tamil film Vikram is a worldwide hit as it earned more than INR350 crores in 17 days of its release.

Vikram, which is veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s comeback film, has met with positive reviews. The movie-goers are standing in long queues to get the tickets.

It is on its way to earning INR400 crores and may well earn INR500 crores.

Moreover, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed project has become the United Kingdom’s highest-grossing Tamil film.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela congratulated Kamal Haasan for the Vikram‘s success at a function with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. 

“Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai,” he tweeted. 

He added: “Director Lokesh and team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More power to you!”

The film is co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rathna Kumar.

The cast includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain, Suriya, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Swathista Krishnan and others. 

