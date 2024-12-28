Indian national arrested over illegal stay in Pakistan

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Punjab police have arrested an Indian national for staying illegally in Mandi Bahauddin city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police conducted a raid, on a tip-off, in Moong area within the remit of Saddar police station.

The suspect, identified as Badal Singh, who failed to provide a valid visa or any permit for staying in Pakistan.

During the investigation, he was revealed to belong to Nagla Khatkari area of Aligarh in India.

Police produced Badal Singh before the local court after registering a case against him. The judge sent the Indian national to jail for 14 days on judicial remand.

Earlier, yesterday the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled a human smuggling bid at Karachi airport, detaining four passengers with links to an Indian agent.

FIA immigration has taken a human smuggler among four passengers into custody who were trying to travel to Poland via Azerbaijan illegally.

The suspects included Haseeb Ahmed, Qaiser Ahmed, Usman Ali and agent Abdul Shakoor.

A spokesperson of FIA said that important pieces of evidence have been found from the mobile phone of human smuggler Abdul Shakoor who had links to an Indian agent, Gautam Sharma, who would have sent them to Poland via Azerbaijan.

According to FIA, the suspects belonged to Faisalabad, Chiniot, Gujranwala and Nankana Sahib. The three passengers revealed that they made a deal with smuggler Abdul Shakoor of Rs1.4 million each for sending them abroad, giving him an advance of Rs250,000 each. Abdul Shakoor obtained the visas from Sangla Hill.