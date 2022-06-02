Indian officer suspended for hanging picture of Osama bin Laden at office

An officer of a state-run power distribution company has been suspended after he hung a picture of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden in his office and wrote, ‘world’s best junior engineer’ beneath it.

According to local Indian media, a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) Ravindra Prakash Gautam, placed a picture of bin Laden at his office, with a note below that read, “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer.”

The picture of Osama Bin Laden went viral over social media after which senior district officials took cognisance of the matter and ordered Gautam’s suspension. The picture was also taken off from the SDO’s office.

However, the SDO defended his actions claiming that anyone can be someone’s idol.

Gautam was quoted as saying by local media, “Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed but I have several copies.”

