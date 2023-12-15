Indian Parliament breach: Intruders linked to ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’

The Indian Parliament security breach accused followed Bhagat Singh Fan Club social media page and maintained contact through social media only, said Indian police.

According to Indian media reports, yesterday’s security breach in the Lok Sabha, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, involved six individuals directly implicated in the incident. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were identified inside the Lok Sabha, spraying yellow gas, while Neelam Azad and Anmmol Shinde were detained outside Parliament.

The commonality between the two groups was the gas they used, and police discovered their interconnectedness on social media.

The perpetrators initially claimed to be unaffiliated protesters advocating against issues like unemployment. However, police assert that the mastermind behind the plot remains at large.

How did the plotting take place?

Recce outside Parliament was conducted before the breach.

All accused were associated with a social media page named Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

The orchestration of the security breach unfolded on social media platforms.

Approximately 1.5 years ago, the individuals gathered in Mysore, establishing connections. In July, Sagar attempted to enter Parliament.

On December 10, they convened in Delhi after arriving from their respective states, distributing colored crackers near India Gate.

Lalit Jha, who posted the protest video on Instagram, is currently on the run and was last traced in Rajasthan’s Nimrana.

Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan took the lead in the operation, conducting reconnaissance.

NGO founder Nilaksha Aich, who received the video from Lalit Jha, described him as someone who kept his details elusive and never disclosed his whereabouts.

The police have registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. They are also looking for two more suspects who are still on the run.

Moreover, the police have also questioned the MP who had issued the visitor passes and the security staff who had allowed the entry of the accused.