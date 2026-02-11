Three Indians caught with hashish at Kuwait Airport

KUWAIT: The General Administration of Customs of Kuwait, has foiled three separate attempts to smuggle narcotics through Terminals 5 (15) and 1 (TI) at Kuwait International Airport, and detained three Indian passengers who arrived from Delhi, India.

In the first case, customs officers at Terminal 5 apprehended an Indian national passenger and recovered 40 pieces of hashish weighing a total of 205 grams from his possession.

In a second incident at Terminal 1, another arriving passenger from Delhi, India, was caught carrying 37 pieces of hashish with a total weight of 188 grams.

A third passenger, also intercepted at Terminal 1, was allegedly found in possession of five pieces of hashish weighing 26 grams, as well as four tramadol pills without a valid medical prescription.

Seizure reports were prepared in all three cases, and the suspects, along with the confiscated substances, were referred to the General Department for Drug Control and Alcohol Suppression for further legal action.

The General Administration of Customs said it remains committed to strict monitoring at all entry points and to combating attempts to smuggle prohibited substances into the country, in coordination with relevant authorities to safeguard public security.

Kuwait court jails dozens, including a senior official in corruption case

Kuwait: A criminal court of Kuwait has issued severe sentences in a major corruption case involving the manipulation of commercial prize draws, convicting dozens of defendants and imposing lengthy prison terms and substantial fines.

The Criminal Court, chaired by Judge Nasser Al-Badr, sentenced 19 defendants, including the main accused, a senior employee at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and head of the Free Offers Department to 10 years in prison.