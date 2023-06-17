BCCI bans Indian players from certain ads, thanks to Gambhir

The former cricketer Gautam Gambhir strongly criticizes ex Indian cricketers for endorsing alcohol and tobacco companies, prompting BCCI to prohibit tobacco companies from bidding for Team India’s title sponsorship.

After ending the deal with Byjus, the board is in search of their next title sponsor for the Indian cricket team. However, the BCCI in its statement stated that, brands that can “offend public morals” won’t be allowed to be associated with Indian Cricket Team.

In a statement, BCCI announced that some of the companies that sell alcohol and tobacco, and those that are betting, cryptocurrency, and pornographic companies are prohibited from taking part in bidding for the title sponsor.

In a tweet, Senior journalist Madhav Sharma hailed the monologue from Gautam Gambhir for influencing this move by the BCCI.

He said that, “Look at the impact of Gautam Gambhir’s statement. The BCCI has come out openly and banned Tobacco companies from associating with Team India. Now all those cricketers who are endorsing Tobacco brands must back off and apologize.”

A few days ago, former India batsman Gambhir had called the endorsing of Pan Masala by the likes of Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev, and Sunil Gavaskar “disgusting” and “disappointing”.

The legendary Indian trio had signed a deal with an Indian tobacco brand and did advertisements for them that ran on national television. This provoked the ire of the fans who slammed the trio.

India’s 2011 World Cup final hero lashed out at them, adding that they are idols of younger generations and asked whether money is the driving factor in endorsing such tobacco brands.

Speaking to the Indian News channel, Gambhir bashed ex Indian cricketing legends said that money is not that important that you will end of doing a Pan Masala ad, He termed it “disgusting and disappointing”.

Moreover, he warned the youngsters to choose role models carefully, as one should not gets recognized by their name, but by the work they do.

While recalling an incident from 2018, Gautam Gambhir recounted how he voluntarily let go a potential INR 300 million when he was removed as the captain of Delhi Capitals. He made this decision based on his belief that he should only receive what he truly deserves.

Furthermore, he highlighted Sachin Tendulkar’s admirable stance when he turned down offers worth INR 200-300 million for endorsing pan masala advertisements. Sachin had made a promise to his father that he would never be involved in such ventures, which is why he remains a role model to many.