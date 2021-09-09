Indian politician lambasts PM Modi for prejudice against Muslims, Dalits

UTTAR PRADESH: Muslims are being targeted in India because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned a blind eye to the extremists which is encouraging for them to do so, said Thursday Indian politician Asaduddin Owaisi in an address.

Indian Politician Asaduddin Owaisi, who heads the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said in his address to a political gathering that the assailants who carry out attacks on Muslims and Dalits, among other minority groups, are confident Modi will not let so much as a finger pointed at them.

This silence on the victimization of Muslims only further instigates the extremist Hindu groups to plan more attacks on minorities. Recent times have noted a considerable rise in the number of attacks on people belonging to religious minorities.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers protest Modi agricultural laws

Separately earlier this week, hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi’s government to repeal three new agricultural laws.

More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, according to local police.

The demonstration in Uttar Pradesh, a predominantly agricultural state that’s home to 240 million people, will breathe fresh life into the protest movement, said Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmers’ leader.