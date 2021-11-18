Indian Punjab CM arriving in Kartarpur today

LAHORE: Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Chann will visit Kartarpur today to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The chief minister will be accompanied by members of his cabinet on his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has confirmed the visit of the Indian Punjab CM-led delegation to Kartarpur. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will not be part of the delegation travelling to the historic shrine.

Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla said that the Congress leader has been officially intimated that he could go on November 20 instead of November 18, according to reports.

Indian authorities yesterday announced to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Pakistan in a good will gesture already opened the Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.

Sikh devotees from India have started arriving via the Wagah border. Around 3,000 pilgrims from India are expected to arrive in Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing, allow Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539AD, was first opened in 2019 on Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

Pakistan upgraded the facilities to allow the complex to accommodate more pilgrims. The white-domed shrine in small town of Kartarpur, is just four kilometres (2.5 miles) inside Pakistan.

