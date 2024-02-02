Indian reality TV star Poonam Pandey dies at 32

Indian film actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 32, her social media team informed.

As announced in a social media post this morning, model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey died due to cervical cancer.

“This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer,” read the note posted on her official Instagram handle a couple of hours ago. “Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

As learnt by an Indian entertainment outlet from her manager, the celebrity breathed her last in the late hours of Thursday.

Pandey made her Bollywood debut in ‘Nasha’ (2013) and continued working in films across the languages. She last appeared on the big screen in Jagbir Dahiya’s ‘The Journey of Karma’ (2018).

Meanwhile, she was also one of the most prominent contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Reacting to the untimely demise of Pandey, Ranaut wrote on her Instagram handle, “This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe.” Indian TV actor and ‘Lock Upp’ jailer Karan Kundra said, “Oh my god! I have no idea about this. How did it happen? It is very sad and heartbreaking news.”

Designer Rohit Verma, who reportedly shot with Pandey two days back, called her a ‘girl with a golden heart’.

