Indian singer Ammy Virk is a fan of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’

It seems like the Meray Paas Tum Ho craze is far from settling down even almost two years after its initial release – the serial latest fan is Indian singer Ammy Virk!

The mega-hit ARY Digital drama starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui made waves when it first premiered in August 2019, and according to Indian singer Ammy Virk’s recent Instagram stories, it is still as binge-worthy as ever.

Virk took to his stories to share a picture of his laptop screen with MPTH playing. He also tagged the show’s stars, including Ayeza, Humayun, and Adnan with the caption, “Brilliant. Brilliant.”

The applaud is far from surprising for the MPTH team – the serial managed to break multiple records during its five-month run from August 2019 to January 2020, becoming the best-ranked drama in the history of Pakistan in terms of TV rating.

Even a full year after its release, MPTH ranked as the second most searched TV show in Pakistan in 2020, just behind Turkish serial Ertugrul, on Google’s Year in Search List 2020.

Ayeza, the lead in the serial, took to Instagram just after the finale to pen a heartfelt ode to her character Mehwish, explaining why it was challenging.

She said no other actor might have taken this role because the heroine was shown in a negative light. “Mehwish was a character probably no one wanted to do, maybe because of the preconceived notion that a ‘heroine’ can never be bad. She can’t be someone people hate. A heroine will always be innocent, will cry, scream, suffer and be helpless, be forgiving and she will do anything but betray her hero,” she wrote.