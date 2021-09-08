Indian singer copies Shani Arshad’s music video for ‘Ki Jana’ frame-to-frame

After remakes and remixes, it seems like the Indian entertainment industry is now focused on drawing inspiration from Pakistan.

In a surprising discovery by local entertainment portal Galaxy Lollywood, Indian singer Brham Darya seems to have lifted Pakistani singer Arshad’s Ki Jana music video for his new song titled Mood Happy.

The similarities seem to go beyond inspiration, as Darya’s music video features frames that are exactly the same as Arshad’s video that featured actors Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Abbas Haider in the lead.

Have a look!

Featuring lyrics from Baba Bulleh Shah, ‘Ki Jana’ was composed by Shani Arshad, produced by Fizza Ali Meerza and directed by Nabeel Qureshi. The video was a take on the regressive custom of honour killing, which is exactly what is also depicted in Darya’s music video, which touts itself as a Sunny Nahal film.

While no comments from the involved parties have been recorded yet, we believe such blatant plagiarism should be addressed.

Recently, singers Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig were also accused of poaching Taylor Swift for their music video for their song Na Cher Malangaan Nu. Director Adnan Qazi, however, explicitly credited Swift’s team including director Joseph Kahn as inspirations for the video.

What do you think of this latest case of blatant plagiarism?