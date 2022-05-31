Indian singer KK passes away at 53

Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing a concert.

An India-based news agency reported that the Bollywood singer collapsed after performing a concert. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital where was declared dead on arrival.

The prolific singer had earlier taken to Instagram to share pictures of his gig at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

Celebrities and fans both expressed their grief and sorrow over his passing.

It shocking beyond words .. to every music lover like me. GOD what’s happening .

Life is so unpredictable.

Om Shanti 🙏#KK pic.twitter.com/6McHkpcgm5 — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 31, 2022

Extremely upsetting and shocking news of one of finest singers of our generation, everyone’s dear, KK is no more with us. His songs have made him immortal. He will be loved forever ❤️🙏🏻. His song Hai junoon, from our film Newyork, still brings millions hope of love and dreams. pic.twitter.com/HdRCNvk2D4 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 31, 2022

I cannot bring myself to believe this news. In tears & disbelief. So many concerts together when I was new & a few months ago. The most incredible singer, the most gentle, down to earth artist. Gone far too soon. “Hum rahe ya na rahe kal, kal yaad ayenge yeh pal”. RIP KK💔🙏🏼 #kk pic.twitter.com/PLnG2GwEnf — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 31, 2022

Really really sad news of the passing away of KK.. such a soulful voice and a kind and pleasant person. May God give him peace and strength to his family. 💔 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZQmjZCOZgk — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) May 31, 2022

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022

Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true.

The voice of love has gone.

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

He is survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul and Kunnath Taamara.

KK had proved his mettle in the music industry with his songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali and other languages.

His hit Bollywood songs include Dil Ibaadat, Tune Maari Entriyaan Khuda Jaane, Appadi Podu and others.

KK’s death happens just days after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mansa district of Punjab state.

