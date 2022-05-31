Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Indian singer KK passes away at 53

test

Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing a concert.

An India-based news agency reported that the Bollywood singer collapsed after performing a concert. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital where was declared dead on arrival.

The prolific singer had earlier taken to Instagram to share pictures of his gig at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

Celebrities and fans both expressed their grief and sorrow over his passing.

He is survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and children Kunnath Nakul and Kunnath Taamara.

KK had proved his mettle in the music industry with his songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali and other languages.

Related – Edava Basheer passes away during live performance

His hit Bollywood songs include Dil Ibaadat, Tune Maari Entriyaan Khuda Jaane, Appadi Podu and others.

KK’s death happens just days after Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants in Mansa district of Punjab state.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.