Indian singer Mika Singh gets a private island; shares video

Indian Punjabi singer Mika Singh has bought a private island and gave social media followers a tour of it.

Singh shared a short video from his private space on social media as he announced to become the first ever Indian singer to have his own private island with a lake. The published clip sees the ‘Mauja hi Mauja’ singer enjoying a boat ride on the lake.

Giving a view of the picturesque location around, Singh invited people to his ‘beautiful paradise’ with a warning to come via a ‘boat’. The shared post also claimed that the singer has splurged in ‘7 boats and 10 horses’ as well.

“That’s what you call a real King!,” the caption read.

Soon after the post was up on social media, fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages for the singer.

In other news, the Indian singer last grabbed headlines for his reality show, ‘Swayamvar — Mika Di Vohti’ – the contest to find a suitable life partner for Singh among the 12 participants. Swayamvar concluded with the singer choosing Akanksha Puri – an Indian actor and a close friend of Singh – as his future wife and the winner of the show.

