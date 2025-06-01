Indian sponsored proxy war in Pakistan is no longer hidden: Field Marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that Indian sponsored proxy war is no longer hidden, it is an open malicious act of terrorism waged on our people, our progress, and our peace, ARY News reported.

During his interaction with the tribal elders, the army chief said that we have concrete proof of India’s hand behind terrorist networks operating in Balochistan. These nefarious attempts of the enemy will fail.”

The COAS affirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the nation and the brave Baloch people, will confront and crush every enemy, foreign or domestic, that dares to challenge our sovereignty.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir emphasized that the Pakistan Army remains fully alert and prepared to respond decisively to any threat. He reiterated that peace in Balochistan is non-negotiable and that the future of Pakistan is directly linked to a stable, prosperous Balochistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), jointly addressed a Grand Jirga of tribal elders today at the Zehri Auditorium in Quetta. The Jirga was convened to engage with the tribal leadership and discuss the evolving security situation in Balochistan, with a particular focus on what they termed the ongoing proxy war fueled by India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that “Indian-sponsored proxies,” including terrorist groups like “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” have intensified their efforts to undermine peace, destabilize the province, and disrupt development initiatives led by the Government of Pakistan and the Armed Forces. He underscored the critical need to deny these groups any local support, emphasizing that grassroots engagement is crucial for the success of counter-terrorism efforts and for long-term peace and stability.

“The enemies of peace will find no space to operate within Pakistan,” the Prime Minister asserted. “Our message to them is clear: the Government, Armed Forces, LEAs, and Administrative apparatus, with complete support of the Pakistan, will take the Nation’s fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion, defeating terrorism in a decisive manner.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted a series of monumental developmental packages for prosperity in Balochistan, emphasizing the need for these government initiatives to ensure a trickle-down effect to the populace. He praised the people of Balochistan for their historic role in safeguarding national unity and urged them to remain vigilant against foreign-backed subversion and sabotage orchestrated and sponsored by India.

Both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal lauded the bravery and resilience of the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) operating in Balochistan. The Prime Minister assured full cooperation and support to the families of martyrs (Shuhada) and vowed that “terrorists, their abettors, and facilitators will not be spared.”

The Jirga concluded with a unanimous pledge from the tribal elders to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan and Armed Forces, reaffirming their commitment to the security, stability, and development of Balochistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Command & Staff College Quetta and addressed student officers and faculty. His address, reflecting the government’s deep commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defense institutions amidst evolving regional and internal security dynamics, highlighted the critical importance of professional excellence, operational readiness, and strategic foresight in the face of emerging and hybrid threats, especially in sensitive regions like Balochistan, where “Indian sponsored terrorist proxies target our people and aim to disrupt our progress and prosperity.”