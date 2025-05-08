Indian drone captured by civilians in Punjab

ZAFARWAL: Local citizens in Punjab’s Zafarwal on Thursday captured Indian drone, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting police.

According to police officials, local residents in the border village of Bhooliyan successfully captured an Indian surveillance drone that entered Pakistani airspace.

The drone, reportedly belonging to India’s R-6 Battalion, was intended for espionage and was recovered intact, police confirmed.

Authorities have taken the drone into custody for further investigation, and security agencies are analyzing its data and flight path to assess the extent of its mission.

Earlier, DG ISPR, Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that India has launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that one civilian embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers injured in Indian drone attacks on Pakistan soil.

He said that India attempted aggression on the night of May 7-8, targeting civilian areas and mosques in a serious violation of Pakistan’s airspace.

He said Pakistan armed forces shot down at least 25 drones. Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India is using Israel-made drone to target Pakistani cities.