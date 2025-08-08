Indian surveillance drone captured in Lahore

LAHORE: An Indian surveillance drone was seized in the Jandiala Road area of Manawan, Lahore, police said on Friday.

According to SP Cantt Qazi Ali Raza, the drone was a hexacopter model and has been taken into custody by local authorities. Initial findings suggest the drone originated from across the border, he added.

SP Raza further stated that sensitive intelligence agencies have launched a detailed investigation, and more facts are expected to emerge following a thorough probe.

Earlier, the Pakistan Army effectively intercepted and downed an Indian quadcopter which had entered the country’s airspace over the Line of Control in the Manawar sector of Bhimber.

The drone was intended to be used for reconnaissance, said security officials, but the timely and accurate action by the army foiled the attempt.

The event serves to exemplify the vigilance, professionalism, and excellent defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Army. Sources asserted that the military is always on the ready to counter any type of aggression, and the entire country is solidly behind them in defending the nation.

The drone incursion is amid escalated tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam incident, where India started issuing threats and indulging in provocative tactics.

India’s recent attempt to breach Pakistan’s airspace is understood as a continuation of these acts of hostility.