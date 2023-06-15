Indian teen dancer performs for 5 days to enter Guinness records

An Indian dancer, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, 16, made her way to Guinness World Record after dancing for 127 hours.

Dancing for five days straight, Jagtap set the new world for the longest dance marathon. She performed for 127 hours on the music to surpass the record of 126 hours held by Nepal’s Bandana Nepal since 2018.

According to details, Jagtap began her attempt on the morning of May 29 and continued to perform till June 3, in her college auditorium, amid her supporters, to claim the record. She opted for Kathak dance, one of the eight major Indian classical dance forms. Jagtap trained for 15 months, under her grandfather Baban Mane before the final attempt and performed two 126-hour dance marathons at home as part of practice sessions. As per the rules, the dancer must perform a recognized dance style to a ‘reasonable standard’ and their feet must keep moving on music at all times, apart from the five-minute break that the participant is allowed for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken, to take naps or use a bathroom.

Reportedly, the performer utilized her rest breaks ‘mostly at midnight’ to nap or talk to her parents ‘for brain refreshment’. She mostly relied on coffee to aid her wakefulness, in addition to coconut water and chocolate to stay fresh. According to Jagtap, the final day of her performance was particularly difficult. “My body was not responding, all my body parts felt frozen and in pain. But mentally I was focused towards my goal,” she said.

“Due to strong practice, I was familiar with all the changes in my mind and body, so I was calm and composed until the end.” She admitted to having tiring moments but was grateful to her parents, who were by her side throughout and kept spraying her face with water to keep her fresh. Jagtap slept for an entire day afterwards.

