Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In fresh acts of state terrorism, Indian troops martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), ARY News reported.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS(, the Indian troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Another Kashmiri youth was martyred by the troops during a similar operation in Semthan area of Islamabad district. The military operations at both the places were going on till last reports came in.

It is to mention here that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 14 Kashmiris during the last month of October in IIOJ&K.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of KMS, six of those martyred were killed in fake encounters and in custody by the troops.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over will observe the Jammu Martyrs’ Day on Sunday to reaffirm the resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

At least seven lakh of Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic dogra ruler’s force and gangsters besides the armed hindu fanatics in the first and second week of November 1947.

The martyrs day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day will renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

