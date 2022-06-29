Indian troops martyred two youth in Kulgam: KMS

SRINAGAR: The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kulgam district of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search in the Nawapora area of the district. The operation was underway till the last reports came in.

Moreover, Indian police arrested a youth in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district today.

The police arrested the youth, Mehboobul Inam, at a checkpoint in the Papchan area of the district. The police dubbed the youth as a member of the freedom fighters to justify his illegal detention.

