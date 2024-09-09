Indian TV actor Vikas Sethi dies at 48

Popular Indian TV actor Vikas Sethi died on Sunday, at the age of 48, after suffering cardiac arrest.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media outlets, actor Vikas Sethi, best known for starring in a number of TV serials, including ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ and ‘Kahiin To Hoga’, and shared the screen with Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, suffered cardiac arrest yesterday, and died in his sleep.

His body was later taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem.

According to industry sources, Sethi was going through depression and faced financial troubles in the recent past. The actor had ventured into production, launching his banner, CK Pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhanvi vikas sethi (@jhanvivikassethi)

Speaking to a local publication, his wife Jhanvi revealed he fell sick when they attended a family event a day before, but did not want to visit the hospital. “After we reached my mother’s house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn’t want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home. When I went to wake him up at around 6 in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest,” she said.

Also Read: Indian actor dies by suicide hours after cryptic post

Vikas Sethi is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons.