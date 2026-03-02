Indian TV channel hacked, pro-Pakistan slogans aired

ISLAMABAD: Indian news channel ABP News was reportedly hacked on Monday, during which pro-Pakistan slogans were broadcast on screen.

The channel’s transmission was briefly disrupted following the alleged breach.

According to reports, a group identifying itself as “Pakistan’s Cyber Force” claimed responsibility for what it described as a retaliatory cyberattack. During the incident, slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” were aired, along with content related to the Pakistan Army.

Excerpts from a speech by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, were also reportedly broadcast on the channel.

The cyber attack came a day after several news channel transmissions in Pakistan were hacked.

Following those breaches, a message supporting the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad was displayed. In addition, a pro-Mossad campaign was reportedly launched across Pakistani news websites through Google Ads.

Reports said that as many as 19 countries, including Pakistan, were targeted in the wider digital campaign. In Pakistan, media websites were said to be the primary targets.

After the incidents involving disrupted transmissions and the online ad campaign, relevant national institutions in Pakistan were mobilised to investigate.

Cyberattacks in the region have reportedly intensified following major military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was martyred, along with several family members.