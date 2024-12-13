“Rishtedar saare vahi pakau”: Hilarious wedding invite goes viral

A hilarious wedding invitation card went viral online after a couple decided to change the conventional style of inviting guests to their wedding event.

This invitation, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), has ignited discussions for its frank and amusing observations regarding typical wedding behaviors. It cleverly addresses prevalent stereotypes, such as the customary critique of the food by attendees and the tendency to exaggerate the academic or professional accomplishments of the couple.

The bride is introduced as “Sharma Ji ki ladki” (Sharma Ji’s daughter), recognized for her “academic brilliance,” while the groom is referred to as “Gopal Ji ka ladka” (Gopal Ji’s son), who, despite holding a B.Tech degree, now runs a shop. The wedding date is humorously labeled as a “sacred day” chosen by three priests, coinciding with the conclusion of a relative’s examinations.

For the reception, the card amusingly alludes to the typical family dynamics, highlighting the inevitable disputes involving relatives such as “Bua and Fufa Ji” (aunt and uncle). It humorously advises guests to keep their children in check, noting that the lavish stage is “not a playground for them.” Additionally, the couple candidly admits they will likely arrive late to the reception.

The third slide of the invitation escalates the humor by satirizing the roles of wedding guests. The RSVP section is cleverly expanded to “Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau” (All the same boring relatives), featuring family members with playful descriptions.

The “Mama-Mami” (maternal uncle and aunt) are humorously acknowledged as providers of the traditional Mayra (gifts from the maternal side), which explains their prominent placement. The “Bua-Fufaji” (aunt and uncle) are characterized as “in-house kalesh experts” (resident drama creators), and the “irritating bachche” (annoying children) are also humorously mentioned.

People on the internet found amusement in the remarkable candor displayed in the descriptions of people, events, and relationships presented in the post on X.