Wedding turns violent after uninvited guests denied hot puri

A wedding in India turned violent after uninvited guests were denied hot puri.

Indian news agency Times Now News reported that an individual, whose identity was not revealed, demanded hot puri at a wedding in Giridih city in Jharkhand state.

When his request was denied, he called young men from outside the venue. The two parties, with one of them being the uninvited guests, verbally assaulted each other before getting physical.

The uninvited guests pelted stones whereas “weapons” were waved during the chaos.

Indian news agency Dainik Bhaskar reported that three to four people were injured in the clash.

It took the Police “Jawans’ to bring the violent brawl under control. The man was arrested and kept in custody for instigating the brawl.

The wounded were treated at a hospital.

SDPO Anil Kumar Singh and the in charge of the Mafassil police Kamlesh Paswan reasoned with the angry guests later. The wedding continued under tight police security.

Wedding guests fighting over food is common in India. Earlier, the video of a violent brawl over food at an Indian wedding went viral on social media.

According to an Indian news agency, the wedding guests began fighting when paneer (cottage cheese) was not served to the groom’s uncle.

The video on Twitter showed guests exchanging blows.

A woman tried to stop a man, but she failed. Some people tried to get the situation under control.

