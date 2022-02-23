Indian wheat heads to Afghanistan after transit via Wagah

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah on an “exceptional basis”, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said Pakistan has been “closely coordinating with all sides to facilitate smooth transit of the humanitarian assistance”.

“The first batch of 41 Afghan trucks, which entered into Pakistan through Torkham is returning to Afghanistan after loading the Indian wheat consignment at Attari-Wagah,” he said.

Pakistan and India earlier this month agreed on a mechanism for transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and lifesaving medicines from New Delhi to Afghanistan via Wagha Border.

Sources had said Islamabad allowed Afghan trucks and drivers to transport wheat from India to Afghanistan.

“India has handed over a list of 60 Afghan trucks and their drivers who will transport the consignment and had asked Pakistan to issue visas to them,” the sources said and added that India would start supplying wheat from February 16.

