Indian wheat’ supply: PM Imran Khan assures Afghanistan to consider plea

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where the latter assured to provide emergency food and aid relief to the war-ravaged neighbouring country, AREY NEWS reported.

Muttaqi who was visiting Pakistan met the prime minister in a meeting that was also attended by acting finance, commerce, and trade ministers of the neighbouring country.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would provide every possible assistance to Afghanistan including the immediate provision of food and other relief goods.

“We will also be considering a plea from our Afghan brothers to allow transit of Indian wheat via Pakistan,” Imran Khan assured as the two sides agreed to work jointly for progress and prosperity in the region.

He said that Pakistan would favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as per modalities to be worked out.

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional stability.

During delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while underlining Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, also reaffirmed the country’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi here, highlighted Pakistan’s continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

The acting foreign minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including acting ministers for industry and commerce as well as finance and deputy minister of aviation.

