Indian woman Anju reaches Pakistan to meet Facebook friend

An Indian woman Anju, who is married and belonging to India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) state, reached Upper Dir – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to meet her 29-year-old Facebook friend Nasrullah.

Nasrullah is associated with the medical field and he and Anju became friends on the social media platform Facebook a few months ago.

Police told the media that Anju is visiting Pakistan on a one-month visit visa and she wants to spend some days there. They added that she did not come here to marry him and is currently residing at her Nasrullah’s home.

In May, a young boy from India had reached Pakistan along with his family and tied the knot with a girl in Sukkur.

According to reports, a resident of Mumbai, Mahindra Kumar married a Pakistani girl Sanju Kumari in Sukkur after they befriended each other on social media.

In March last year, in a cross-border love story, an Indian girl had tied the knot with a Pakistani boy after they befriended each other through social media platform.

According to details, the woman named Shehnaz, who belonged to India’s Chandigarh- the capital of Punjab and Haryana, married a Pakistani youngster, Zeeshan, who is a resident of Mawlapur.

The Nikkah ceremony between Shehnaz and Zeeshan was held in Mawla pur and both of them had valid passports from their countries.

The police while commenting on the entire episode said that an Indian girl came to Pakistan on February 28 and is currently staying in the country. “Police have a complete record of her arrival, departure and other travel details,” they said.

Cross-border marriages are not rare and the most prominent example of it is Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik married Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza is a resident of India’s Hyderabad while Shoaib Malik is a resident of Sialkot city of the Punjab province in Pakistan.