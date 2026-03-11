Indian woman fasting for Ramadan forced to drink urine, dies

A Muslim woman succumbed to her injuries, a day after a mob allegedly assaulted her and forced her to drink water mixed with urine and alcohol in India.

A woman named Roshan Khatoon sustained serious injuries during the mob attack on February 28, when she approach the village head for settlement of dispute in Amhi village in Ghoghardiha, Madhubani district, Bihar.

She succumbed to her injuries the following day, 1 March, at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Authorities have detained Manu Singh, the son of the village head, for questioning. Police have also increased security in the area and are working to identify all individuals present during the attack. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and officers are collecting statements from witnesses to ensure a thorough investigation.

According to local reports, Roshan Khatoon was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten by Manu Singh and a group of others. Eyewitnesses claimed she was abused during the assault and, while fasting, was forced to drink a mixture of alcohol and urine when she requested water.

Community leaders have expressed outrage and demanded strict action. Ajay Mansuri, State president of the Mansuri community, stated efforts will be made to ensure justice for the deceased. Residents have called for a fair and transparent investigation to hold all responsible parties accountable.

Police officials stressed that all claims are being examined carefully. “We have seen some reports about the victim fasting and asking for water. At this stage, we cannot confirm these details. The investigation is continuing, and all aspects are being examined,” a police officer said. Further arrests are possible as more evidence is gathered.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to justice: “We will examine every detail of the case. No one involved in the incident will be spared under the law.”