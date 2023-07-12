Indian woman receives tomatoes as gift on birthday

MUMBAI: Amid the soaring price of tomatoes in the country, an Indian woman received tomatoes as a gift on her birthday.

The price of tomato, which was once ₹ 20 per kg, has shot up to ₹ 140 per kg and has become unaffordable to the common man.

Sonal Borse, a resident of Kochadi in Kalyan, received more than 4 kg of tomatoes as a gift from her relatives on her birthday on Sunday.

A video of the woman cutting a birthday cake with baskets of tomatoes on the table has gone viral on social media.

The Indian woman said she was very happy with the gift she was given by her relatives۔

Earlier, a vegetable shopkeeper in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh hired bouncers to ‘guard highly-valued diet staple and avoid arguments and violence’.

According to Indian media, tomato prices in various parts of the country have skyrocketed.

The vegetable shopkeeper said he deployed the bouncers to prevent buyers from getting aggressive while haggling over the prices, Indian media reported.