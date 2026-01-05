Indian woman who married Pakistani social media friend to be deported

LAHORE: Authorities have decided to deport Sarabjit Kaur, an Indian Sikh woman who gained prominence after marrying a Pakistani man while visiting on a pilgrimage visa to visit Nankana sb, ARY News reported.

She has been transported to the Wagah border for deportation.

Her lawyer, Ali Changaizi Sindhu, confirmed that she was residing in Pakistan illegally, noting that her visa had expired in November 2025.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought a formal report from authorities regarding her status.

This follows a petition filed by former Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhindar Paul Singh through Mr. Sindhu.

The Indian national arrived in Pakistan with a group of Sikh pilgrims on November 4 for attending the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev . Although her visa was valid only until November 13, she remained in the country past the expiration date.

During her stay, Sarabjit married a Muslim man, Nasir Hussain, from Sheikhupura district and converted to Islam, and took the name Nore Fatima.

She had first come in contact with the Pakistani man , Nasir Hussain,now his husband, on social media since 2016.

Earlier, a joint team of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and local police arrested Sarabjit and her lover, Nasir.

The Pakistan government has now started the process to deport Sarabjit to India. She is expected to be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Attari-Wagah check post on Monday evening.