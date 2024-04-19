YouTuber arrested for ‘spending day’ inside airport without detection

Police in Bengaluru have detained a 23-year-old YouTuber, Vikas Gowda, after he claimed to have spent more than 24 hours at Kempegowda International Airport, recording videos on his phone without being noticed.

Vikas, a resident of Yelahanka, entered the airport with a valid ticket for Air India’s Bengaluru-Chennai flight (AI-585) around 12:06 pm IST on April 7. Instead of boarding the flight, he chose to explore the airport premises.

Five days later, Gowda posted a video on his YouTube channel, where he boasted about his alleged 24-hour stay at the airport and criticized its security measures.

After the video gained widespread attention, the Indian Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, filed a complaint on April 15, alleging that Vikas had spread false information.

He was subsequently arrested but later released on bail. As a result, the video was removed from his channel.