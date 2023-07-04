New ‘Indiana Jones’ tops North America box office despite tepid debut

The latest — and likely last — instalment in the popular ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise lassoed the competition at the North American box office, industry estimates showed on Sunday (July 2), but analysts noted the weak debut for the fan favourite.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, starring Harrison Ford in the role of the archaeologist he first made famous more than 40 years ago, earned about US$60m (S$81m), according to entertainment research company Exhibitor Relations.

With that, Indy booted the animated sequel ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ from the top spot, but analysts said it was a weak start for the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

“Audience ratings are good, while critics’ reviews are lukewarm,” said Mr David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Mr Gross noted the Disney film is believed to have cost a whopping US$295m to make before marketing, but added that it was likely to make up ground overseas, where it opened with US$70m in sales.

‘Across the Spider-Verse’, the second instalment in Sony’s inventive animated take on the web-slinging superhero, brought in US$11.5 million for second place, bringing its domestic total to nearly US$340m.

Pixar’s animated immigrant fable ‘Elemental’, which was bumped from second to third place, raked in US$11.3m.

Also from Sony, ‘No Hard Feelings’ — a throwback to the once-ubiquitous raunchy comedy genre, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence — brought in US$7.5m for fourth place.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, one of the many spin-offs and sequels dominating theatres this summer, brought in US$7m for fifth place.

‘Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken’ debuted this weekend in sixth place, bringing in what Mr Gross called a ‘weak’ US$5.2m.

The animated offering from Universal’s Dreamworks follows a shy teenager who discovers she is a descendant of the titular mythic sea creatures.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Little Mermaid (US$5.15m)

The Flash (US$5m)

Asteroid City (US$3.8m)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (US$1.8m)

Lucasfilm chief updates on ‘Indiana Jones’ future as Harrison Ford bids farewell