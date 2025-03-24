Indiana Jones and the Great Circle confirmed for PS5 with exciting trailer

In exciting video game news for PlayStation (PS5) owners, the long-awaited release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Sony’s platform has finally been confirmed through a newly released trailer.

After a timed exclusive run on Xbox and PC last year, fans of the iconic adventurer have been eagerly awaiting news of when the game would arrive on PS5.

Bethesda has now revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be available on PS5 from April 17th, 2025, with a standard edition, a premium edition, and a collector’s bundle, which includes the same globe replica featured in last year’s Xbox release.

The announcement came in a unique and clever collaboration between two legendary adventurers from different franchises.

A trailer released by Bethesda and PlayStation stars Troy Baker, voice of Indiana Jones, as he is summoned by Nolan North, the voice of Nathan Drake from Uncharted a series heavily inspired by the Indiana Jones films.

In the trailer, the two bond over their shared love of adventure, leading to North welcoming Baker into the “PlayStation club.”

The release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 will give a wider audience the opportunity to experience the game, which received strong praise in 2024 for its authenticity and exciting gameplay.

While Harrison Ford, the iconic star of the Indiana Jones films, didn’t provide his voice for the game, his likeness was used, making it a faithful recreation of the beloved character.

In video game news surrounding the franchise, Disney is reportedly pleased with the game’s success and may be looking for more collaborations with Bethesda in the future.

As for the potential of a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, no official announcement has been made, but there’s hope for more adventures with the famous archaeologist.

The game’s PS5 release comes just two weeks ahead of another major game dropping on the platform: Forza Horizon 5 on April 29th. Both titles are highly anticipated, offering PlayStation players a fantastic month of gaming ahead.