India's Ahmedabad likely to host ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule is expected to be announced soon, with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host the final of the mega event.

The mega event, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

According to Indian media reports, the decision regarding the World Cup venues was under consideration during a meeting between officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per the reports, during the meeting, it was decided that this time around, the World Cup will be played in fewer venues compared to the 2023 World Cup, with each ground hosting at least six games.

The potential six venues could be Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, as per the BCCI.

Moreover, the matches in Sri Lanka will be played across three venues, with the stadiums to be confirmed in the meantime.

Notably, the board has confirmed that the venues that hosted the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup — Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai, won’t be under consideration for the T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also confirmed to the BCCI that if Sri Lanka advances through to the semi-finals, the match will be played in Colombo. If Pakistan reaches the final, the game will be played at a neutral venue.

This is due to a hybrid model agreed upon between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in which both India and Pakistan will play their matches on neutral venues.

For the unversed, the 2026 tournament will retain the same format as the previous edition, with 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by semi-finals and the final.