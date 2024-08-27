India’s Gujarat receives incessant rainfall, alert issued for cities

India’s Gujarat state experiencing incessant torrential rainfall since the last week, leaving it in havoc as red alert has been issued for the state capital Ahmedabad, Surat and other cities.

Around 300mm rainfall and several deaths have been reported in the state.

According to reports around 100 people have been died in weather-related incidents.

Gujarat, in the last 24 hours, witnessed several low-lying areas inundated, three people dead and seven missing in an incident and thousands evacuated.

Moreover, flood-like situation has been reported in several parts of the state.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The state of disaster likely to continue till September 1 as deep depression continues to intensify over East Rajasthan, weather department said.

A deep depression that formed over East Rajasthan and adjoining areas late August 25 night has intensified, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Monday.

The system, which began as a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh, strengthened into a deep depression.

The IMD predicts that the depression will continue to move west-southwestward and expected to reach Kutch, and adjoining areas of Pakistan and the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of August 29.