India's Jaishankar meets Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Pakistan’s Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq at the residence of late former prime minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia here on Wednesday.

Indian top diplomat approached Ayaz Sadiq to his seat and shake hand with him as both dignitaries exchanged smiles, pleasantries and held a brief chat.

It was the first encounter of the high-level officials of Pakistan and India after skirmishes in May this year.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq represented Pakistan in state funeral of late Begum Khaleda Zia.

He met with Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman and daughter to express deep sorrow and condolences on the passing of their mother, who thanked Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for his condolences and for attending the funeral prayers.

Ayaz Sadiq also met with Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman and conveyed condolences on behalf of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He also held a meeting with Bangladesh’s Law Adviser and discussed matters of mutual interests.