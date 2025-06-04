India’s political rhetoric continues to stir tensions: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that while military-to-military understanding between India and Pakistan remains intact and the ceasefire is holding, political rhetoric from the Indian leadership continues to stir tensions, potentially due to domestic considerations, including upcoming elections in Bihar.

“Another round of conflict seems remote, but we must remain vigilant,” the deputy prime minister said while speaking at a press conference here.

He emphasized that the “timeline goalposts” agreed upon between the two sides had been implemented that showed the sincerity of the purpose or seriousness.

However, he warned that “political rhetoric was still on,” and could have internal reasons, pointing to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Defence Minister’s recent statements, including one referring to recent hostilities as “just a trailer.”

“I wish sense prevails. we have told the world that we are peace lovers and focused on economic revival,” the deputy PM stressed. But he said, “Dignity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity come first — and any conflict can escalate unpredictably.”

DPM Dar reiterated that Pakistan was open to dialogue — especially on counter-terrorism, but criticized India’s rigid stance, particularly Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s claim that India would only engage in discussions centered on terrorism. “We have already exposed Indian agencies’ involvement in our territory,” Dar said, adding that the independent movements within its borders were not under the Pakistan’s control.

Highlighting his recent diplomatic engagements, particularly the informal bilateral visit to China on May 19, which included discussions around a trilateral meeting involving Afghanistan.

Dar revealed that Azerbaijan had reiterated its stance on undertaking a $2 billion investment in Pakistan, while discussions on multilateral cooperation, territorial integrity, and regional connectivity projects, including the Trans-Afghan railway and Peshawar-Kabul highway, are progressing.

To a question, the deputy PM criticized India’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling New Delhi’s push to renegotiate the agreement a violation of international law.

He said Pakistan and India were corresponding for last three years, that this treaty needed review and re-negotiation. “We received the last letter from India on April 8, and the reply was due on May 8 which we gave on time despite escalation of tension between the two countries.”

The treaty cannot be unilaterally suspended, he said adding that any such act would be treated as an act of war.

He confirmed that Pakistan would assume the presidency of the UN Security Council in July, with “promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes” as its central theme.